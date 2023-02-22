Styrax Capital LP Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Styrax Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $28,326,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 7.0% of Styrax Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $337.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $397.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

