Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 227,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $246,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $241,841,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after buying an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $93,811,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $261.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

