Streamr Price Hits $0.0453 (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Streamr has a market cap of $34.74 million and $12.08 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.33 or 0.00420995 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.06 or 0.27887481 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

