Streamr (DATA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.40 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 16% against the dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $33.87 million and $5.40 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

