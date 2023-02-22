Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 1,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Strategic Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market cap of C$29.40 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Strategic Metals alerts:

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Company Profile

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.