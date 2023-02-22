Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Strategic Education has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Strategic Education Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.00. 148,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,598. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

