StockNews.com Upgrades ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Hold

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

ADTRAN Trading Down 2.7 %

ADTN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. 1,819,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

