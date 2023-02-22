StockNews.com Lowers Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.10. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

