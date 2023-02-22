StockNews.com Lowers Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.10. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.
Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.