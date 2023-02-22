StockNews.com Downgrades Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) to Hold

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.65. 1,457,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Yum China has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,325,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

