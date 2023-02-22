Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 22nd (ANFGF, CPYYY, ENQUF, IHG, KMMPF, NGLOY, OGS, PCG, PEG, PNW)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 22nd:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,280 ($15.41) to GBX 1,260 ($15.17).

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.57).

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 38 ($0.46) to GBX 35 ($0.42).

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,200 ($74.66) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25).

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($42.15) to GBX 3,400 ($40.94).

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 457 ($5.50) to GBX 490 ($5.90).

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 970 ($11.68) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04).

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $177.00 to $200.00.

