Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 22nd (ANFGF, CPYYY, ENQUF, IHG, KMMPF, NGLOY, OGS, PCG, PEG, PNW)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 22nd:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,280 ($15.41) to GBX 1,260 ($15.17).

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.57).

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 38 ($0.46) to GBX 35 ($0.42).

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,200 ($74.66) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25).

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($42.15) to GBX 3,400 ($40.94).

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 457 ($5.50) to GBX 490 ($5.90).

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 970 ($11.68) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04).

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $177.00 to $200.00.

