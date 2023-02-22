Stifel Nicolaus Lowers AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $48.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

AtriCure Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ATRC opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

