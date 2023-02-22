Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

