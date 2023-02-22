Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0291 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Status has a market capitalization of $114.99 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00042722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00030213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020879 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00213620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,764.50 or 1.00044270 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,947,696,188 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,947,696,187.548236 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02954538 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $13,564,014.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

