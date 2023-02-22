STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Cap of $131.14 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00004390 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $131.14 million and $666,767.10 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.55 or 0.00419677 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,661.88 or 0.27806110 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

