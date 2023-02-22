Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Star Equity Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRRP opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Star Equity has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 84,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $81,773.91. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 202,970 shares of company stock worth $195,567 over the last 90 days.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

