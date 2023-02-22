Stamina Capital Management LP Takes Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up 1.7% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Featured Stories

