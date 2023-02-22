Stamina Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,000. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 6.6% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

