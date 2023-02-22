SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells $173,542.20 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $173,542.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,901.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.12. 122,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,442. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $157.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on SPSC. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
Read More
