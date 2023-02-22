Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Akkr Management Company LLC

Akkr Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,094 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up approximately 1.9% of Akkr Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Akkr Management Company LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after buying an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 68.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 984.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after buying an additional 742,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.18.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

