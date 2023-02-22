SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,690 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,490,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,078,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

TFI stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.