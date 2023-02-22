Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

NYSE SONY opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 811,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,878,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

