Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Downgraded by Barclays

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLVYY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Solvay from €125.00 ($132.98) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Solvay from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Solvay from €108.00 ($114.89) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solvay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Stock Up 1.5 %

OTC:SLVYY opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Solvay has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.