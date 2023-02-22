Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $859,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,244 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average of $160.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.36.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

