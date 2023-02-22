Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 79,599 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,599 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after buying an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Jonestrading began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NLY opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.34. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.86%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.