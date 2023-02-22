Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,524,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,771,000 after buying an additional 74,291 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 332,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $91,616,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

Home Depot Stock Down 7.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $295.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $302.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

