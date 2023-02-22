Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.03. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

