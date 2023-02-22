Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $155.34 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average is $152.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

