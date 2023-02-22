Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

