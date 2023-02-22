Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.48. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

