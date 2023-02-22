Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

