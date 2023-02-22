Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,823 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 4.4 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

