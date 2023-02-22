Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Up 5.7%

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $29.45. 189,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 666,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,346.00.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at about $47,995,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after buying an additional 881,102 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after buying an additional 711,672 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 64.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after buying an additional 615,593 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at about $10,334,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Further Reading

