Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP lessened its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,300 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $192,175. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

