Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.40. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIRI. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after buying an additional 556,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,894,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 207.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after buying an additional 4,941,989 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

