SingularityNET Market Cap Hits $480.57 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $480.57 million and approximately $280.60 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00043483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020486 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00214089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,087.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002651 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.4448009 USD and is up 10.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $124,595,409.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

