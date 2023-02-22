SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Market Cap of $469.42 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $469.42 million and $133.97 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00043250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020646 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00213606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,854.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,257 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

