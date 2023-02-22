Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Gap Down to $18.97

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $18.40. Sinclair Broadcast Group shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 334,201 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 6.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
