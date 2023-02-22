Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Gap Down to $18.97

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $18.40. Sinclair Broadcast Group shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 334,201 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,068.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

