Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,264,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,724 shares.The stock last traded at $29.07 and had previously closed at $28.72.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 172.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

