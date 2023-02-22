Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,264,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,724 shares.The stock last traded at $29.07 and had previously closed at $28.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.
Signify Health Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signify Health
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify Health (SGFY)
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.