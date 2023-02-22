Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTE. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.2 %

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. 798,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.529 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

