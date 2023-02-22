Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,486. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

