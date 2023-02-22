Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,767,000 after buying an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 221,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,181,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,368,000 after acquiring an additional 182,588 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,840,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,024 shares of company stock worth $1,735,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -485.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.43. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

