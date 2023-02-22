Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 49,834 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,834 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.79. 3,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,804. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.39. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $115.74.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

