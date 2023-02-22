Signet Financial Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.61. 444,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $384.84 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

