Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,134,000 after purchasing an additional 221,232 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

COMT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,274. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -405.31%.

