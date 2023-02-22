Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Wealth raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,807. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $113.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

