Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 5.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,598,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,875,000 after buying an additional 81,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,507,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.