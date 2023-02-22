Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,171,000 after purchasing an additional 744,712 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.42. 1,688,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,758. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

