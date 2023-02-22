Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 1,656 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,363. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $86.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

