Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $55.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.82 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $75.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after purchasing an additional 889,714 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,656,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

