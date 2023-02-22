Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,694.68

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,694.68 ($32.45) and traded as high as GBX 2,834 ($34.13). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,823 ($34.00), with a volume of 260,250 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Severn Trent to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($39.50) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,986 ($35.96).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,767.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,693.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,091.30, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

